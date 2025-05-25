Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
4hEdited

Trump is a dictator. But we will not let him dictate to us. We are free and we are going to remain free. We will seek the truth and we will speak the truth.

We will end Trump’s attempts at tyranny. We will restore our democracy and rebuild it better than it was before. No matter how hard Trump and his fellow fascists try to destroy the rights we have, they will fail in the end.

All it takes is all of us working together for as long as needed.

Stay strong. Stay together. Speak the truth. To power.

We can do it. We will do it.

“We will spread the truth.” — Robert Reich

45 replies
Andy Weitz
3h

I’m sick to my stomach. It will be the end of our judiciary if this abomination of a “bill” makes it through the senate. Our republican congress has abdicated all responsibility for safeguarding freedoms. Yuch

5 replies
170 more comments...

