Trump possesses an elevated level of understanding when it comes to an individual's innocence or guilt. He sees through all the noise and confusion right to the heart of the issue. A shining example of our leader's all seeing legal powers might come to light if we examine a case in New York that occurred on April 19th, 1989. When 5 young men supposedly murdered a jogger in central park. With Trump's impetuous belief that he could do no wrong, he took out a full-page advertisement in four major New York City newspapers, including The New York Times, The New York Daily News, New York Post, and Newsday. Our leader called for the execution of the guilty 5 young men, who were later "all" found to be innocent. Now this same pompous fool is attacking James Comey, who will soon be followed by others, all guilty in the eyes of one sick solipsistic moron. The essence of Adolf is floating in the air around Washington, and I doubt Mr. Maher could dispute that. Especially with Trump's Gestapo running around our cities kidnapping innocent people right off of our streets and putting them on "ICE."

JOIN THE ROAR!!!

There will be a No Kings demonstration on October 18. Spread the word! 👑👑👑👑👑

To find a location, follow this link--

https://www.nokings.org/

