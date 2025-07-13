Friends,

With the national and international news bringing anguish almost every day, I think it’s important to keep a tally of what is still good and beautiful in our lives and in the world, lest we succumb to despair.

A major part of not submitting to Trump’s tyranny is living our lives to the fullest — hopefully and cheerfully, in the face of him and his regime.

I had breakfast recently with a friend who defends immigrants.

I expected her to be overcome with anger and sadness. Instead, she was as happy as I’ve ever seen her.

“What gives?” I asked her. “You seem almost, well, joyful.”

“Not exactly joyful,” she laughed. “But I’m in a good place.”

“How can you be when you’re surrounded every day by people whose lives are being ruined by the orange menace?”

She gave me a long, intense look.

“Because,” she said slowly, “I’m fighting on the front line.”

“And that puts you in a good place?”

“The very best place.” She smiled.

I was beginning to understand. “You’re a warrior!” I said.

“Yes. And I’m so thankful to be doing this now, at this moment in history.” Her smile broadened.

Exactly.

Those of us who have the time, energy, stamina, and courage to stand up against this regime’s brutality are among the most fortunate of people.

I think about the joy I felt in demonstrating with thousands of others on June 14. Maybe you felt it, too. The connections to others. The feeling of doing something. Of having agency. Of exercising our power.

Others of you engage in boycotts. Or nonviolent civil disobedience. Or you make so many phone calls to members of Congress you jam the switchboards.

You attend your senators’ and representatives’ town halls, yelling your questions. You don’t take BS for answers.

You’re organizing and mobilizing voters for the 2026 midterms, as well as more immediate elections.

You’re doing whatever you can to protect immigrants, public servants, judges, candidates for office, LGBTQ+ people, and anyone else endangered by Trump and his lackeys.

In all these ways, being a warrior for democracy enables us to remain hopeful and strong in these cynical times.

Being a warrior for justice — for the rule of law, for equal political rights, for human rights — enables us to find meaning and purpose in these dark times.

Being a warrior against brutality, bigotry, and cruelty enables us to lead honorable lives in these dishonorable times.

Being a warrior against tyranny enables us to be on the right side of history.

