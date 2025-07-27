Friends,

Trump has entered a new and wilder stage of authoritarian neofascism. No holds barred. Nothing out of bounds. Rapacious, racist, nativist, vindictive, corrupt.

In his desperate attempt to deflect attention from his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, he’s even accusing Barack Obama of treason.

If you’re also horrified by all this, know that most other Americans are, too (if polls are to be believed).

Resistance is more important than ever.

We are deeply indebted to all the judges who are trying to stop this. Most have shown themselves principled, steadfast, and courageous.

Gratitude is also due the public servants still in their jobs who are standing up to this.

We are grateful to all the communities trying to protect their neighbors from Trump’s vicious anti-immigrant dragnet.

Thankful also to the teachers, public employees, workers, and grassroots groups fighting his attacks on the poor and needy.

To the professors, administrators, and students joining together to fight his attacks on higher education.

Appreciative of all who are protesting, demanding, refusing to submit, making good trouble, and remaining hopeful.

The more Trump’s tyranny is exposed, the stronger the resistance. The worse it gets, the larger the backlash. The crueler and more vicious his regime becomes, the more powerful the alliances being formed at every level of society and the world to stop him.

We will sweep vulnerable Republican lawmakers out of office in 2026 or before.

We will support groups like the ACLU that are taking Trump to court.

We will stop the lies and spread the truth.

Tyrants cannot succeed where people refuse to submit to them. We will not submit. We will emerge from this stronger than we were before, and more committed to democracy and the common good.

Be safe. Be strong. Hug your loved ones.

