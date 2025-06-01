Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
12m

Relax, no. But if Professor Reich says that we are making progress, that we are winning some battles, that the air is a little easier to breathe in today, that the tide is turning, I believe him.

The forces of evil are not all powerful. Things are far from hopeless. And I might even go so far as to say that we absolutely will sweep out of power those who are trying to drag us into a fascist America in a fascist world.

It’s just going to take some time and we need patience and resolve as well as a dedicated and active opposition.

It’s up to us, you, me and everyone else who wants a better and more democratic world.

“We cannot relax. But at least we can breathe a bit easier today. The forces of sanity, decency and the rule of law are pushing back.”

Janet Bergamo
8m

Thank you for your work and inspiration!

