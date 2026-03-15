Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
2h

What’s the difference between God and Donald Trump?

God doesn’t think he’s Donald Trump.

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Philip Miller's avatar
Philip Miller
2h

You see, We will not be saved by the halls of Congress, the Courts or the Senate. Populated by somnambulistic ghosts. We will be saved by ordinary people. Take to the streets. That is how change and redemption has always come about.

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