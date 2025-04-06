Friends,

You did a fabulous job yesterday, demanding that Trump and Musk keep their hands off everything we value. One of my favorite signs:

But today I really want to talk with you about your health.

I’m not a medical doctor, but I do know that stress is very bad for your body. And you and I and millions of others are now going through one of the most stressful periods of our lives.

Trump uses fear to get what he wants, and fear causes stress — the famous “flight or fight” responses to danger.

If you’re anything like me, you’re not sleeping terribly well and you’re feeling more anxious than you have in years.

Not long ago, a panel of medical experts recommended that doctors screen all adult patients for “anxiety disorders.” (It made a similar recommendation for children and teenagers.)

But in the age of Trump, we need to stop thinking about anxiety as a “disorder” and start seeing it as a rational response to the disorder created by Trump and his regime. If we weren’t anxious by what’s happening, we’d be disordered.

It’s rational to be terrified by what Trump and Musk are doing, horrified by the cruelty and brutality of this regime, frightened by its misogyny and racism and nationalism.

These aren’t personal anxiety disorders. Trump, Musk, and their cronies are disordering America and the world.

I write you at least once a day, often with horror stories about what Trump and his lackeys are doing. I want you to be informed so you can be a more effective activist against them.

But I don’t want your health to suffer.

Yesterday, many of you participated in nationwide demonstrations against the regime. Last week, some of you went house-to-house in Wisconsin to support Susan Crawford, the winning candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Some of you were on the ground in Florida for its special elections.

Many of you continue to do what you can to protect vulnerable people in your communities. You continue to write emails and jam the White House and Capitol switchboards with your messages.

We will do much more. The battle ahead will be long and difficult. The forces of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, narcissism, and Trumpism (which is a combination of all these) are powerful. They have been building for years. We cannot expect to easily triumph over them.

But you must not burn out. You and I cannot do the work that’s required of us without attending to our own well-being, too.

So while it’s understandable to be anxious right now and necessary to be an activist in resisting and countering this regime however we can — it’s also important to take time out for yourself.

Time out for your loved ones. Time out for play. Time out for joy. Time out to dance or sing. Time out to do absolutely nothing.

These are frightening times. Your courage and tenacity are desperately needed. They will be needed for the rest of this year and next, and the years thereafter.

Which is why you must also take care of yourself, now.

