Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
3h

Call me an unreasonably optimistic activist, but I still think that there's hope for the #ImmediateFlipMovement to start Trump's nightmare ahead of schedule.

We just need three House Republicans to declare as independent, perhaps rebranding as #ConstitutionalConservatives as they save democracy by caucusing with Democrats. They will be heroes for yanking the gavel out of Johnson's hand this summer instead of next winter.

And the resulting #BlueHouseOversightRampage will carve through the #ClownCarCabinet like a chainsaw through Jell-O. They'll be so busy tallying up Trump's illegal emoluments profits that it will finally take a while to impeach him.

Wouldn't it be nice if the second 250 years of our nation started off on the right foot with major reforms to prevent anything like Trump's kleptocratic fascism ever taking root again?

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Tom van Doormaal's avatar
Tom van Doormaal
3h

From a European viewpoint it is of course a great attempt to influence what happens.

But still: I see rather global political positions, but a cry for donations. That seems detrimental for the attention to political issues. What matters most? The person or the ideas?

My experience in Europe is more about ideas and principles, although here the theatrical wins as well; but big money out of politics should mean that the role of money gets limited.

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