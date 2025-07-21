Friends,

I’m deeply touched by how many of you responded to my question this morning asking how you’re doing, and by the depth and thoughtfulness of your responses.

They are inspiring. I urge you to scroll through them.

They show, more clearly and powerfully than anything I’ve come across, how saddened so many of us are about what is happening to our country and the world — especially for the future of our children and grandchildren.

As Linda Koebert writes,

“When we marched in the No Kings rally with our 10 year old grandson, I hugged him and said, I'm sorry you have to see this. He asked why and I answered, Because it doesn’t have to be like this. He looked at me and said, Yeah, thanks alot, Gramma. I know the arc of the moral universe should bend toward justice, but right now I believe it will take decades to undo this bend toward inequity and exclusion.”

Yet I’m also struck by how strong we are. How determined we are. How hard we will fight to reclaim our democracy and decency.

I’m reassured by your voices. We may occasionally feel alone, but we are not.

As A Ellis-Dunn writes:

“While we may not have words to adequately explain where we are, or what is happening, i'm reassured to find so many kind voices here.....Alone, it is too much, but together, we can share the burden. I refuse to accept that our best days are behind.”

Thank you — all of you — for taking the time to share your burden with the rest of us. Thank you for your candor and your courage and your hope.

I also want to thank those of you who didn’t have a chance to respond, for reading and participating and for being a part of this community.

Like A Ellis-Dunn, I refuse the accept that our best days are behind. We will get through this Trump daymare. We will protest, fight, strike, boycott, make good trouble, get out the vote, and vote.

We will pick up the pieces and rebuild.

We will leave our children and grandchildren the very best world we can.

Share