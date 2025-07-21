Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
10h

Thank you Dr Reich. Thank you for so many things. But mainly tonight, thank you for your heart and your hope.💔🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado
10h

Thank you for continuing to give us hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
375 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture