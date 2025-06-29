Thought bubble?

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Am I supposed to send this tank to Iran or LA??”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

Runners-up:

“What is it good for? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!”

(Congratulations, Anna LaFrom.)

“Don’t blame the Army. It’s Trump’s new version of camouflage.”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Nothing like mass destruction to create mass distraction.”

(Congratulations, Elizabeth Upchurch.)

“His birthday parade bombed, so he is bombing Iran.”

(Congratulations, Rose (WNY via OH/OR/MA/FL/CO).)

“War: No tank you!”

(Congratulations, CharleyHa.)

“Another Republican president; another Middle East war.”

(Congratulations, Isabel Rigney.)

“Who’s going to drive? Donnie doesn’t know how and Pete’s drunk.”

(Congratulations, George Licina.)

Share