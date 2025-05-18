Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“They’re eating the men. They’re eating the women. They’re eating the children.”

(Congratulations, Jim August.)

Runners-up:

“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”

(Congratulations, Jenn Borgesen.)

“Eat faster!! We still have another 13 million to eliminate from Social Security!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“They’re feeding us to the DOGEs.”

(Congratulations, Michelle Engelmann.)

“The four monsters of the apocalypse - trump-musk-hegseth-rfk.”

(Congratulations, Fay Reid.)

“Trump, Putin and Xi, oh my!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“He did the Monster Mash. It was a MAGA smash!!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“To call them monsters is an insult to monsters.”

(Congratulations, Sandi Lusk.)

“In Congress, no one can hear you scream.”

(Congratulations, Dean Sigler.)

“Breakfast At Tyranny’s.”

(Congratulations, Jane.)

“Where the wild things are!!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“The State of the Union.”

(Congratulations, Steven Heasley.)

Share