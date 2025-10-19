Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Speak now, or forever lose your peace.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

Runners-up:

“Can you hear us now???”

(Congratulations, Eleanor (Lynn) Holland-Lynch.)

“UNITED WE STAND, ‘cause WE CAN’T STAND IT!”

(Congratulations, Douglas Vitarius.)

“He can’t build enough jails for all of us.”

(Congratulations, Sharon Baker.)

“MACA!!! Make America Constitutional Again!”

(Congratulations, Diane Fogarty.)

“This is just the tail end. Wait till you see the whole thing!”

(Congratulations, Janine Cappello.)

