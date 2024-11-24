Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions).

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“THE HORROR, THE HORROR........”

(Congratulations, Ken Morley.)

Runners-up:

“America needs to get its head out of its Trump.”

(Congratulations, G G.)

“Mother, make Donald stop putting his ugly hair on all my pictures!”

(Congratulations, Sandra Scranton.)

“I warned you not to feed him!”

(Congratulations, Laura Y.)

“Jeez, talk about vermin invading the country.”

(Congratulations, John Breen.)

“When will I wake up from this nightmare?”

(Congratulations, Lily Kay.)

“You think this is a nightmare? Wait till you look in the cabinet!”

(Congratulations, James Penha.)

“Where’s that vaccine? The DJT.2 pathogen is spreading.”

(Congratulations, Marlene Miller.)

