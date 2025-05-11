Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“The closer you get, the Fuhrer you see.”

(Congratulations, Roger Fletcher.)

Runners-up:

“It’s not just a birthday — it’s a national emergency in red, white, and ego.”

(Congratulations, Francesco Romano.)

“It’s my birthday too, but all I got was 1 doll.”

(Congratulations, Patricia Gilchrist.)

“I did ‘nazi’ that coming.”

(Congratulations, Richard Nortier.)

“This is a dark day. I hope for heavy wind, rain, and lightning.”

(Congratulations, Independent conservative.)

“Why does he get over 6000 toy soldiers and little girls are only allowed 2 dolls?”

(Congratulations, Lindsay Roberts.)

“He wants 1930s Germany. He’s gonna get 1780s France.”

(Congratulations, Laura LaBella.)

“They’re marching to the beat of a draft dodger!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

Share