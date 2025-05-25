Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“This is a beautiful suit. The most beautifulist suit anyone ever wore. Nobody has a suit like mine. Biden never wore such a suit!”

(Congratulations, Megan Turner.)

Runners-up:

“Look. No pecker!”

(Congratulations, Don.)

“Behold my new clothes, they’re just like my ethics and my intelligence.”

(Congratulations, Dwayne.)

“Check out this magical armor the Saudis gave me!”

(Congratulations, Charles.)

“Haha! I got rid of all my (law) suits!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Look at my Big Beautiful Belly. Nobody has a Belly like this! People come up to me with tears in their eyes and say, ‘Sir, how many Medicaid patients did you swallow to get that biggest and most beautiful Belly?’”

(Congratulations, Kathleen Weber.)

“This is what he’s wearing for the June 14th parade -- his birthday suit!”

(Congratulations, Cathy Learoyd.)

“Naked Fascism.”

(Congratulations, Michael Mooney.)

“The Emperor Has No Clothes.”

(Congratulations, Sloan Chambers.)

