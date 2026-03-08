Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Just another attempt to distract from the Epstein files.”

(Congratulations, Susan Robbins.)

Runners-up:

“We haven’t seen bombing like this since the release of ‘Melania’.”

(Congratulations, John Powell.)

“‘WMD’ stands for Weapons of Mass DISTRACTION!”

(Congratulations, David Worthington.)

“I didn’t realize the Epstein Files were hidden in Iran.”

(Congratulations, Jeff Schwartz.)

“But the DOW is over 50,000!!!”

(Congratulations, Luana.)

“I guess Trump never heard George Carlin’s famous quote: ‘Bombing for peace is like f**king for virginity.’”

(Congratulations, Laura Lawrence.)

“So much for the Board of Peace!”

(Congratulations, Lisa Calomeni.)

“Or is it Bored of Peace?”

(Congratulations, Katie Myers.)

Share