Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whereabouts Unknown's avatar
Whereabouts Unknown
7h

I got news for ya, Pal. You ain't no General, and I ain't no Barbara Eden!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Louis W. White's avatar
Louis W. White
7h

You rubbed me the wrong way!

Reply
Share
503 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture