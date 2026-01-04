Sunday caption contest: World Order
And last week’s winner
Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.
Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“This whole year should be REDACTED!”
(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)
Runners-up:
“2025? The answer my friend is blow it in the bin, the answer is blow it in the bin.”
(Congratulations, John Dickerson.)
“The holidays have made me feel festive--
Trump--Trump, bo bunk
Banana fana mo funk
Fee Fi let’s dump Trump!”
(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)
“The 2026 Forecast: 100% chance of accountability, with a surge of Blue.”
(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)
“Be like Trump. Blow hard!”
(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)
“Save your breath. There are gonna be three more years of this crap!”
(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)
“Don’t bother to huff and puff! The big bad wolf already blew the house down!”
(Congratulations, Suzanne Meyering.)
“2025 The most corrupt year in history… by a mile!”
(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)
“My, how crime flies!”
(Congratulations, Douglas Viterius.)
“Where is MY sphere of influence?”
Mr. Rogers Weeps:
The New Theme: "It’s My Neighborhood Now"
It’s a beautiful day for a midnight raid, A beautiful day for a high-seas blockade. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? I’ve got the stealth jets, so give me a sign.
I’ve always wanted a hemisphere just like this, With all of your oil and none of your "diss." I’ve decided to make this a very big day, By making your "sovereignty" just go away.
Chorus: It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, If you do what I say like a good subject should. So let’s make the most of this beautiful view, Of me taking everything belonging to you.
Won’t you be my puppet? (The ships are in the bay.) Won’t you be my asset? (You’re being flown to JFK.) Won’t you please, Won’t you please be my , Please won’t you be... my prey?