Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“This whole year should be REDACTED!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)



Runners-up:

“2025? The answer my friend is blow it in the bin, the answer is blow it in the bin.”

(Congratulations, John Dickerson.)

“The holidays have made me feel festive--

Trump--Trump, bo bunk

Banana fana mo funk

Fee Fi let’s dump Trump!”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“The 2026 Forecast: 100% chance of accountability, with a surge of Blue.”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“Be like Trump. Blow hard!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Save your breath. There are gonna be three more years of this crap!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Don’t bother to huff and puff! The big bad wolf already blew the house down!”

(Congratulations, Suzanne Meyering.)

“2025 The most corrupt year in history… by a mile!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“My, how crime flies!”

(Congratulations, Douglas Viterius.)

