Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
14hEdited

He said oil is well that ends well. Well I ain’t buying it!

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Mark Robokoff's avatar
Mark Robokoff
14h

We just need cars that run on Stupid.

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