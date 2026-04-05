Sunday caption contest: "We Don't Need Their Oil"
And last week's winner
Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.
Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“Difference between Vietnam War and Iran — Trump knew how to get out of the Vietnam War.”
(Congratulations, Robert Permut.)
Runners-up:
“We’ll keep resisting ‘our little hearts out’ until he’s gone.”
(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)
“Flip us off if you voted for a pedophile”
(Congratulations, Tap T.)
“Does this ass make my country look small?”
(Congratulations, ISOequanimity.)
“A felon married to an immigrant telling us the problem is immigrants & Felons!!”
(Congratulations, Mike Hoffman.)
“Trump - Withdraw
Like your father should have!”
(Congratulations, Richard Sidney.)
“REAL EYES
REALIZE
REAL LIES”
(Congratulations, Wini.)
“Even Ikea makes better cabinets!!”
(Congratulations, Faith Lerner.)
“Alexa, change the President”
(Congratulations, Ronald Wasserman.)
“I have CONCEPTS of a sign”
(Congratulations, Marty Neumeier.)
“Tiger Woods for Trump’s chauffeur!”
(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)
“Make America Trumpless Again!”
(Congratulations, Mary-Helen Binger.)
“Trump Lunch Special
White Bread
Full of Bologna
w/ Russian Dressing
& a small Pickle”
(Congratulations, Beth.)
“Keep the Immigrants — Deport The Racists”
(Congratulations, Shulamit Lahat.)
“If Kamala were president, we’d be at brunch.”
(Congratulations, Denis.)
“Grab ‘em by the Ballots”
(Congratulations, Jim.)
“Fight Truth Decay”
(Congratulations, Ellen.)
He said oil is well that ends well. Well I ain’t buying it!
We just need cars that run on Stupid.