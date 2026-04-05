Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Difference between Vietnam War and Iran — Trump knew how to get out of the Vietnam War.”

(Congratulations, Robert Permut.)

Runners-up:

“We’ll keep resisting ‘our little hearts out’ until he’s gone.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Flip us off if you voted for a pedophile”

(Congratulations, Tap T.)

“Does this ass make my country look small?”

(Congratulations, ISOequanimity.)

“A felon married to an immigrant telling us the problem is immigrants & Felons!!”

(Congratulations, Mike Hoffman.)

“Trump - Withdraw

Like your father should have!”

(Congratulations, Richard Sidney.)

“REAL EYES

REALIZE

REAL LIES”

(Congratulations, Wini.)

“Even Ikea makes better cabinets!!”

(Congratulations, Faith Lerner.)

“Alexa, change the President”

(Congratulations, Ronald Wasserman.)

“I have CONCEPTS of a sign”

(Congratulations, Marty Neumeier.)

“Tiger Woods for Trump’s chauffeur!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Make America Trumpless Again!”

(Congratulations, Mary-Helen Binger.)

“Trump Lunch Special

White Bread

Full of Bologna

w/ Russian Dressing

& a small Pickle”

(Congratulations, Beth.)

“Keep the Immigrants — Deport The Racists”

(Congratulations, Shulamit Lahat.)

“If Kamala were president, we’d be at brunch.”

(Congratulations, Denis.)

“Grab ‘em by the Ballots”

(Congratulations, Jim.)

“Fight Truth Decay”

(Congratulations, Ellen.)

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