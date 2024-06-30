Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“Breaking Snooze from CNN!”
(Congratulations, James Johnson)
Runner-up:
“Some fight! One guy thinks he's got it trumped and the other guy's bidin' his time!”
(Congratulations, Ron).
Vigor and Lies, or Frailty and Truth? A lifetime criminal or a lifelong public servant? No brainer, I think.
I literally love Joe Biden. I have focused on all of his accomplishments in dozens of my Virtual Big Show Episodes !! Biden is a brilliant man and he saved our democracy over the last four years.
Joseph Robinette Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in our history. He showed true leadership in turbulent times !! He loves our country.
Joe Biden is not well. I believe that the grueling trial of his son, Hunter, put him over the edge. He does not have the energy to campaign and attend the events necessary to assure the electorate that he is physically capable of running this country, and assure other world democracies that he is up to the looming challenges in the years ahead.
He initially referred to himself as a bridge president. I truly do not believe that he had any intention of serving a second term. But he absolutely loathes Trump, and he desperately wants to preserve our democracy.
Trump MUST BE DEFEATED. He is a fascist! * But sadly Biden is not the answer. It pains me to admit that.
He is my hero, but I do not want this job to kill him!!
John F.M. O’Sullivan O’Shea