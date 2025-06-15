Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Did you hear what Trump said when he was asked what the Declaration of Independence means to him? ‘Well, it means exactly what it says, it’s a declaration. A declaration of unity and love and respect, and it means a lot. And it’s something very special to our country.’ Can anyone say 25th Amendment!!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

Runners-up:



“Rule of law, not ruler of law!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Elect a Rapist, Expect to Get Fucked!”

(Congratulations, Karen Meschino.)

“Biggest crowd he’s ever had.”

(Congratulations, Robert Elster.)

“Can Mary Trump declare him insane and lock him up?”

(Congratulations, Catherine Logsdon.)

“Didn’t we do this 250 years ago?”

(Congratulations, Alex).

“The emperor has no clues!”

(Congratulations, Sarah Baldwin.)

“In America, we should not have to protect democracy from the president.”

(Congratulations, Camille Kelly.)

