Last week’s winner:

“The good news is that you have a 50/50 chance of getting your world geography test right.”

(Congratulations, Julie M. Young.)

Runners-up:

“The test tomorrow will be on the countries and their capitalists.”

(Congratulations, Samantha Weiss.)

“I know you’re bored, so were your parents. Now look where that got us to…”

(Congratulations, Colin Macnab.)

“My grandma told everyone to read something called Project 2025, but no one listened to her.”

(Congratulations, Deborah.)

“If we are lucky, war will break out between Trump Land and Musk land.”

(Congratulations, netsakt.)

“Look what happens without a Department of Education!”

(Congratulations, Sandra Dingler.)

“Today we will study the psychotic mind.”

(Congratulations, Alison.)

“When you grow up you may be able to afford a sharpie and redraw the world map!”

(Congratulations, Brenda Blackwelder.)

