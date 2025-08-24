Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“He stole that title from my sex tape!”

(Congratulations, Adam.)

Runners-up:

“Robert who? Never heard of him, just but be very important like me. Probably has time hands NOT like me. Books, who reads books these days? You know what hooks a lot of books? I don’t either, because no one - really it’s just - have you heard about sharks? There are these hurricanes and there are sharks and the sharks end up in the sky because of the hurricanes and if the LOSER Democrats would turn off the hurricanes with their weather control we wouldn’t have to - look, I know what I’m taking about okay? I’m the smartest man here, probably the smartest in the world. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

(Congratulations, All is not lost.)

“There is no book. I’m not in the book. The book was written by Comey, crooked Hilary, and sleepy Joe.”

(Congratulations, Steve Dopson.)

“The only Reich book I will read is one about The Third Reich!!!!”

(Congratulations, Brad Schmaltz.)

“Ok fine, if you don’t publish this book I’ll release the Epstein files”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“You want short? I can short-change, short-shrift, short-circuit, and short everyone their Constitutional Rights.”

(Congratulations, GP Witteveen.)

“It’s all words and no pictures!!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

Share