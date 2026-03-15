Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“I got news for ya, Pal. You ain’t no General, and I ain’t no Barbara Eden!”

(Congratulations, Whereabouts Unknown).

Runners-up:

You rubbed me the wrong way!

(Congratulations, Louis W. White).

“You didn’t read the label: not a cure for erectile dysfunction and it doesn’t delete your name in the Epstein files either”

(Congratulations, Elizabeth K. Baker).

“Wish granted! A regime change! But in America!”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen).

“No wishes for you. You’re fired.”

(Congratulations, Jean Knowlton).

“Kinda difficult to put the nuclear fallout back into the bomb, isn’t it?”

(Congratulatons, Mel Kimble).

“A world war just because a little girl bit your dick.”

(Congratulations no_fascism).

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