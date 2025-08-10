Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Many thanks.

RR

Last week’s winner:

“I voted him off the island.”

(Congratulations, Sharyn Dimmick.)

Runners-up:

“We can’t swim here. These are Trump-infested waters.”

(Congratulations, Samuraiwarrior.)

“Too bad he didn’t hear the warning about the beach closing on NPR.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“But Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem, and J.D. Vance all said Trump could walk on water!”

(Congratulations, Mark Didrickson.)

“We TOLD him climate change was real! But nooooooooo...”

(Congratulations, Paulahik.)

“Even the sharks can’t stand him.”

(Congratulations, Geri McB.)

“he’s ok with Great Whites. it’s the black ones he hates.”

(Congratulations, Mrsthreadneedles.)

“Guess he’ll be firing god and the weatherman next.”

(Congratulations, Jennifer Fellguth.)

“I think his investments are all under water.”

(Congratulations, Karen Bennett.)

“This view is to die for! How lucky we were to get a reservation at the new ‘Trump’s Last Resort’ before it folded.”

(Congratulations, Neil Berkowitz.)

