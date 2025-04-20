Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“Let’s try flushing it again ...”

(Congratulations, Marilynn.)

Runners-up:

“I’ve heard of ‘Jack in the box,’ but never ‘Jerk in the box.’”

(Congratulations, netsakt.)

“From White House to outhouse.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Who put the round pig in a square hole?”

(Congratulations, Billy D.)

“At last, a wall we can support!”

(Congratulations, Sue Kamm.)

“Tomb of the bone spur soldier.”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“Now that’s isolationism I think the whole world can get behind!”

(Congratulations, Harry Sanderford.)

“Oh, that’s his think tank …”

(Congratulations, Fred Sweeney.)

“Put a lid on it.”

(Congratulations, Louanne Stinner Stebor.)

