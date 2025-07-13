Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“My HAAAAIIIIIRRR!!!”

(Congratulations, Roger Fletcher.)

Runners-up:

“Wait! The Weather Service didn’t warn me of this!!”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“NOAA never warned me about this!!!”

(Congratulations, Nathan Nesdoly.)

“It’s a conspira sea!”

(Congratulations, Martin.)

“The ‘Blue Wave,’ literally.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Where’s my Sharpie when I need it?!”

(Congratulations, Glenda.)

“Now Biden is controlling the ocean tides! No president has ever been treated this badly!”

(Congratulations, Matt Derechin.)

“FAKE WAVE!!”

(Congratulations, alan friedman.)

“Why in the hell did I cut FEMA?”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

