Last week’s winner:



“Trump’s a potato with a penis--A dick-tator.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

Runners-up:

“Chill every single one of those southern druggers.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“Spill every one of those cluster busters!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Thrill every one of those oyster shuckers!”

(Congratulations, Ellen Douras.)

“Grill every one of those justice duckers!”

(Congratulations, MM.)

“Trump says he’s gonna thrill all your Mother’s lovers.”

(Congratulations, Marak Robokoff.)

“Should I put that in writing, sir, or just on your indictment?”

(Congratulations, Xplisset.)

“Let’s leave it blank. This is no joke. And there’s nothing funny anyone could ever say about it.”

(Congratulations, Scott Bentley.)

