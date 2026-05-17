Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Laurence Hoffmann's avatar
Laurence Hoffmann
4h

Is that a goose step or the can can?

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Carol Nylen's avatar
Carol Nylen
4h

Looks like the only thing Trump got from the summit was a dance partner for the ballroom.

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