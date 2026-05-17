Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Oh, we still believe in diversity. We stick minorities in diverse congressional districts.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

Runners-up:

“If we add 3 here, subtract 7, carry the 5, divide by party loyalty, that should equal 1950’s America.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Ladies and gentleman, I give you the real swamp creature, the gerrymander.”

(Congratulations, Jeff Schwartz.)

“The Court has ruled: The right to vote is sacred; the right for that vote to matter is optional.”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“Remember kids, racism is over. Over here and over there.”

(Congratulations, David A Pitock.)

“Welcome to Rigging an Election 101.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“Ensuring the white to vote.”

(Congratulations, Andrea Wolper.)

“The only minority we allow to vote is the Wealthy Epstein class.”

(Congratulations, Laurie Blair.)

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