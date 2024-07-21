Friends,
“Wasn’t it Trump who said ‘be there, it will be wild’ before Jan 6, and told the Proud Boys to ‘stand by.’ And ‘you have to take your country back,’ all words encouraging violence amongst those susceptible? Those who encourage violence are responsible.”
Heather Cox Richardson: July 19th
“Since Saturday’s shooting, it has been notable that there has not been a medical review of Trump’s injuries, although he has said he was injured by a bullet that ripped through his ear. This matters not only because of the extent of his injuries, but also because Trump has made the story part of his identity without any fact check, and the media appears simply to be letting it go on Trump’s say-so, something that adds to the sense that media outlets are treating Trump and Biden differently.
Last night, Trump perhaps tried to address this lack by recounting last Saturday’s shooting. Interestingly, he did not say he was hit by a bullet, but that when he felt the injury he thought, “it can only be a bullet.” Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo today noted a report from local Pennsylvania television station WPXI that four motorcycle officers standing within feet of Trump suffered minor injuries from flying debris. Trump has likely cut off further discussion of the topic by saying it is too painful to tell the story again. “
Why is Heather Cox Richardson the only one questioning this pathological liar. Is the Press still afraid of Trump and the MAGA crowd. If there had been skepticism about whether Trump had really been shot leading into the convention, it would have been a whole different type of circus that the American people could have witnessed. Fox would have been having an absolute meltdown. The media let it all go. Why? Was it money? Was it ratings? When will the truth finally come out? By then it will be too late. They missed their opportunity to”wound” Trump. The Press again elevated Trump above everyone else.
I repeat where is the forensic evidence that Trump was actually shot. I think this part of his convention story. I question whether the shooter was trying to kill him at all. Where is the thorough investigative coverage of the shooter? Trump has now come off as the greatest victim; the Godlike figure who survives anything, even an assassination attempt.
Picture this image: bloody sock / Curt Schilling: blood streaming down his face/Trump? Hmmmmmm !!
The motives of US shooting suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks remain unknown amid FBI investigation of Trump rally shooting. Why ?? The shooter belonged to a gun club. There were 12 guns in the house. Was he a proficient shooter? Where are the interviews with his shooting buddies?
Where is the investigative journalism?
And this from my doctor friend : As a physician, I would not "bandage" a damaged/repaired ear with a white flap. The ear is difficult to dress but that's not how it's done.
Bob Bernstein.