Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“If she can herd cats, she can do ANYTHING!”

(Congratulations, Wildi.)

Runners-up:

“You know, I’m feline good about this election.”

(Congratulations, Miss Anne Thrope.)

“Revenge of the pussies.”

(Congratulations, Evan Gay.)

“They wish to consign Trump to the litter box of history.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

