Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last time’s winner (from two weeks ago):

“Remember — when you dis the Pope it makes you a Dope.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

Runners-up:

“You will be going straight to hell. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Jesus H. Christ.”

(Congratulations, Marvel.)

“Just between you and me, I’m God and you’re not.”

(Congratulations, Shirley Butz.)

“So this was the ear you were shot in huh? Can you hear me???”

(Congratulations, Scott Neuman.)

“Good-Bye Donald, the elevator downstairs is over there.”

(Congratulations, Ken.)

“And lo, I say unto you: Don’t be such a dick!”

(Congratulations, Christine Meyer.)

“Really Donald. On Easter? You make Judas look like a Boy Scout.”

(Congratulations, Clare C Gunther.)

“Dante called — they’re adding an extra circle for your ass.”

(Congratulations, John Bernard.)

“Dude, stay in your lane. You have no cards.”

(Congratulations, Hal Garyn.)

“What part of ‘love thy neighbor’ did you not understand?”

(Congratulations, Victoria Sweet.)

“Don’t worry, Donny, you’re going to be FIRED like no one else has ever been FIRED, in THE biggest, most beautiful FIRE ever.”

(Congratulations, Just Judy.)

“Release the Epstein files!”

(Congratulations, Jim Cook.)

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