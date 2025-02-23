Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“We’ll have to shop elsewhere, this joint has gone to the DOGE(s).”

(Congratulations, Neil Ryan.)

Runners-up:

“Leave your dreams outside, unless you brought CASH…”

(Congratulations, George G. Fredlund.)

“Maybe we should move….before Canada builds that wall.”

(Congratulations, Bombay Troubadour.)

“Well, it used to be a nice place to visit, until Trump figured out that he could make more money in government than in real estate.”

(Congratulations, Bob Morgan.)

“Money talks, democracy walks.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Make America Grift Again.”

(Congratulations, Public Servant.)

“Land of the greed, home of the depraved.”

(Congratulations, Courtney Caron.)

“This used to be hallowed, now it’s just hollow.”

(Congratulations, GG.)

“Too bad, but let’s head over to the Treasury. It’s open to people your age who know how to code.”

(Congratulations, Mary Wessels.)

Son: “Dad, looks like we gotta pay to get in.”

Dad: “Well Timmy, just like America before Trump, it used to be free.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

