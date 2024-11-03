Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“If THAT keeps you awake, wait till you find out that YOU are the enemy within!!”

(Congratulations, Don Fedoruk.)

Runners-up:

“As I lie here you can’t sleep. My lies so bad that I won’t keep. If I win then I will rule, with an iron fist, oh so cruel. So vote for me and you will see, just how bad it all will be! ............................. Good Night now. Sweet Dreams.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“They warned you about letting me in your bedroom….”

(Congratulations, Lisa Nystrom.)

“Inside Trump’s insignificant mind is the Enemy within!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“I’m the greatest, bestest NIGHTMARE ever, in all of history of America. Like nobody has ever seen. They said it couldn’t be done. But I did it.”

(Congratulations, M Tree.)

“Beautiful Dreamer, wake unto Meeeeee, gaslight and maga are waiting for thee.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

“It’s 3 in the morning and you’re still woke!!”

(Congratulations, Nancy Weynand Morton.)

“Did you remember to set the clock back 100 years?”

(Congratulations, Beth McCann.)

“I am your worst nightmare.”

(Congratulations, Joey Robison.)

