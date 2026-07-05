Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Isn’t the monster usually under the bed?”

(Congratulations, Sidge.)

Runners-up:

“I thought I sprayed for bedbugs!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Celebrating the birth of a nation, mourning the death of its character!”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“I guess now we wake up at the ‘crack of don?’”

(Congratulations, Jane A Malecki.)

“I’d like to get out on the left side please.”

(Congratulations, Mark Robokoff.)

“Honey wake up! The president is in our bed, and he’s grabbing me by the pussy!!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“No matter how you try, you can’t get rid of him.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“If this is a three-way, we’re really getting screwed.”

(Congratulations, Rachel Brown.)

“Geez - I thought he was only in bed with the oligarchs.”

(Congratulations, Katy McDonough.)

“Please let us all Wake Up from our National Nightmare and its Narcissist in Thief!”

(Congratulations, Linda.)

“How can you sleep through this! My nightmares are the same as my daymares!”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

“I thought you set the clock to Obama.”

(Congratulations, bRad Weller.)

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