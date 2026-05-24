Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.



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Last week’s winners:

“Is that a goose step or the Can Can?”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffman.)

“Looks like the only thing Trump got from the summit was a dance partner for the ballroom.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

Runners-up:

“Same old song and dance, ‘Let’s grift again like we did last summer’” 🎶

(Congratulations, JHO.)

“It wasn’t a trade negotiation; it was a total Xi-clipse of the American ego.”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“Hard to top ‘Putin on the Ritz.’”

(Congratulations, JBHoltz.)

“I miss Colbert already.”

(Congratulations, Ralph McElvany.)

“Which one’s the puppet?”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Dancing from one crisis to the next!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“Welcome to The Trump Show — where every crisis is fake news, someone else’s fault, or a distraction from the Epstein files.”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“I thought you said this was a Can-Can show! These clowns Can’t-Can’t.”

(Congratulations LYSA FRANKFORT-KIMEL.)

“This is one instance where the show SHOULDN’T go on!”

(Congratulations, Theresa Mayhew.)

“I want my money back…”

(Congratulations, Cindy Johnson.)

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