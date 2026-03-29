Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Quick! Toss him an anchor!”

(Congratulations, Karla Von Huben.)

Runners-up:

“And maybe toss him Stephen Miller, too.”

(Congratulations, Marianne Borozny.)

“Couldn’t he use an anvil?”

(Congratulations, Mike.)

“Why waste a perfectly good anvil; toss him Elon Musk.”

(Congratulations, Russell Bixby.)

“Only you alone can fix it. (Remember?)”

(Congratulations, margaret kelly.)

“Good thing he didn’t drain the swamp.”

(Congratulations, Jean Knowlton.)

“Look! He is making America great again!!”

(Congratulations, Timothy Anton Ash.)

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