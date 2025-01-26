Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“I have a nightmare!” -mlk jr

(Congratulations, margaret kelly.)

Runners-up:

“I have a dream that someday people will be judged not by the size of their bank accounts, the size of their mouths, or the size of their crowds, but by the content of their character.”

(Congratulations, Katharine V.)

“I have a dream that I will wake up from this nightmare and Harris will be sworn in tomorrow.”

(Congratulations, Terry.)

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” —MLK

(Congratulations, Ron Fugate.)

“The arc of moral universe is long but it appears to have twisted itself into a pretzel....”

(Congratulations, bruce.)

“Could we have a bolt of lightning over here please?”

(Congratulations, Diana Carey.)

“Hate never made America great.”

(Congratulations, Anne Henny.)

“I am remembered for my dream of justice. You will be vilified for your fantasy of ‘just us.’”

(Congratulations, Jodi.)

