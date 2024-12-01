Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions).
Last week’s winner:
“Trump, Trump quite contrary. How does your garden grow. With thriving wealth, declining health, and traitors all in a row.”
(Congratulations, Barbara Gierzak.)
Runners-up:
“Planting seeds of chaos and destruction.”
(Congratulations, Vangie Lentgis.)
“Yup, abuncha blooming idiots. And evasive invasive worthless weeds.”
(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)
“This is a HAZMAT garden!”
(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)
“I didn’t realize how invasive they were.”
(Congratulations, Karen Asmus-Alsnauer.)
“The White House Rose Garden? It is now Trump’s Gross Garden!”
(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)
“This is one garden that doesn’t need fertilizer, this group makes their own shit.”
(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)
“It’s a garden of earthly blights.”
(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)
“Blooming idiots.”
(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)
“The midnight of democracy in Trump’s garden of evil.”
(Congratulations, Jill Johnson.)
“Bullshit certainly makes a great fertilizer!”
(Congratulations, Jeff Baas.)
“Never mind the weed killer, pass me the blow torch!”
(Congratulations, Maz Mac.)
Ooh, January makes me shiver
With every tweet that he delivers
Bad news on the doorstep
It’s hard to take just one more step
I can’t remember if we cried
As we sank beneath his tome of lies
But something touched us deep inside
The day the constitution died
And, he’ll be singing
Bye bye …..
This is the winner of our discontent.