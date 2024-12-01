Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions).

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Trump, Trump quite contrary. How does your garden grow. With thriving wealth, declining health, and traitors all in a row.”

(Congratulations, Barbara Gierzak.)

Runners-up:

“Planting seeds of chaos and destruction.”

(Congratulations, Vangie Lentgis.)

“Yup, abuncha blooming idiots. And evasive invasive worthless weeds.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

“This is a HAZMAT garden!”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin.)

“I didn’t realize how invasive they were.”

(Congratulations, Karen Asmus-Alsnauer.)

“The White House Rose Garden? It is now Trump’s Gross Garden!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

“This is one garden that doesn’t need fertilizer, this group makes their own shit.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“It’s a garden of earthly blights.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Blooming idiots.”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer.)

“The midnight of democracy in Trump’s garden of evil.”

(Congratulations, Jill Johnson.)

“Bullshit certainly makes a great fertilizer!”

(Congratulations, Jeff Baas.)

“Never mind the weed killer, pass me the blow torch!”

(Congratulations, Maz Mac.)

