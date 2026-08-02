Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Laurence Hoffmann's avatar
Laurence Hoffmann
1hEdited

Now we know that the real vandal was Trump's hand-picked pool guy.

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Steven Horowitz's avatar
Steven Horowitz
1h

Trump said he’d drain the swamp, but all he’s done is drain the pool.

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