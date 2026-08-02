Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Can someone please get the Strait of Hormuz a laxative, it seems to be blocked by a giant turd.”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

Runners-up:

“A-tisket-a-tasket, Donny blew a gasket. He went to war without much thought, and all our allies trashed it.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Looks like Donnie is in a dire strait.”

(Congratulations, Jim Jarvis.)

“We’re gonna need a bigger plunger.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“He might feel more comfortable if it was spelled Whoremuz.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“A little moral fiber cold help with that!”

(Congratulations, Lance Frost.)

“Nothing that a little lettuce from Taylor Farms couldn’t clear out.”

(Congratulations, Alicia Gonzalez.)

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