Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Did the recipe call for that much fat?”

(Congratulations, Dianne Fogarty).

Runners up:

“Birthday or not, the emperor still has no clothes.”

(Congratulations, Rachel Cornelius).

“His 80th BD? He doesn’t look a day older than 250!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann).

“How many children didn’t get lunch at school to pay for this cake?”

(Congratulations, Janet Borst).

“Would you look at that! A cake filled with 💩”

(Congratulations, Cindy Johnson).

“Talk about wanting to have your cake and eat it too! I’ll bet it’s Devil’s Food!”

(Congratulations, Lisa Calomeni).

“I’ve heard he’ll be winning his just desserts soon.”

(Congratulations, Sue L).

“Is it just me, or is this cake a bit full of itself?”

(Congratulations, Mary Dahl).

Like (39)

“A party of one.”

(Congratulations, Judy Robinson).

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