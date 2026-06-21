Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Carol Nylen's avatar
Carol Nylen
2h

On reflection, I am now the King of Green-land.

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Steven Horowitz's avatar
Steven Horowitz
2h

Reflection, reflection in the pool: Am I wise, or am I a fool?

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