Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“How can you be on Mars when your head is in Uranus?”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

Runners-up:

“Dude, we could see from here that that was a Nazi salute.”

(Congratulations, Billy D.)

“Who let the DOGE out?!”

(Congratulations, Zelodia.)

“That’s the United States for you! Emptying the prisons and mental institutions, sending the worst of the worst here!”

(Congratulations, Kerri Connor.)

“Really, Uranus would be a much better planet for you.”

(Congratulations, Carol Nylen.)

“You are being deported.”

(Congratulations, Lonnie E.)

“Nobody on Mars elected you, either.”

(Congratulations, Seashell.)

“No way dude, we saw what you did to Earth.”

(Congratulations, Martin.)

“An undocumented alien! Lock him up!”

(Congratulations, Laurel King.)

“No, it’s not for sale, and hell no, we do not take PayPal.”

(Congratulations, Dennis.)

“Egad, more space waste from Earth.”

(Congratulations, Elisabeth.)

“Let’s deport this alien!”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“You sent that so called car right in OUR space.

Tell us Five things you’ve done for others or…

We will eliminate you.”

(Congratulations, Wildi.)

“You’re not wanted on two planets.”

(Congratulations, Jenn.)

“Oh, oh, time to declare Martian Law.”

(Congratulations, Jill Kelterborn.)

“You don’t have a Gold Card? You cannot stay and are hereby ordered detained for deportation after a stay at The Hole.”

(Congratulations, Pia Jensen.)

Share