Last week’s winner:

“Celebrate the season of giving … two pencils for you, gilded ballroom for me!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

Runners-up:

“He said Christmas was going to be ‘tariff-ic.’”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“Whoa! That’s not Santa. It’s the jerk who stole our health insurance.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“Look — he’s stealing Christmas …………and democracy, the economy, our international reputation, our money, our future, our kids’ educations, our food, our health care, our jobs, our allies, justice, fairness, rule of law, our way of life, and our dignity.”

(Congratulations, Diane.)

“On the 12th day of Christmas, Trump did give to us.....

12 Billion Dollar Bailouts (for farmers)

11 Factory’s Closing

10 Bombs a dropping

9 Lies a leaping

8 Nasty names called

7 Cabinet Idiots

6 Defied Court Orders

5 Golden Toilets

4 Unauthorized planes of Immigrants

3 Failed Prosecutions (of his enemies)

2 Times he’s dozing

and a Dementia riddled LOSER in the Oval Office.”

(Congratulations, Melanie Pellegrino.)

“Look! It’s the Ghost of Affordability!”

(Congratulations, Carol.)

“Damn, he’s MEANER than the Grinch!”

(Congratulations, Todd.)

“At least the Grinch had a heart…”

(Congratulations, Susan M Smiga.)

“I am the Affordability President. I can afford anything.”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea.)

“How come your sack is smaller than Biden’s was?”

(Congratulations, Skip Taylor.)

“Look! It’s the Grump that stole every elfing thing!”

(Congratulations, Mel Kimble.)

