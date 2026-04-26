Friends,

Frankly, I couldn’t think of anything even slightly humorous to draw for today’s Sunday caption contest. As Karla Von Huben put it in her comment about my post this morning about the White House Correspondents Dinner: “I suspect that most people are going to think this is fake, just like the ‘attack’ in Butler that resulted in no scar on his ear. I also think it’s going to backfire bigly. I’m just so sick of this lunatic I could scream. Or cry. Or throw things.”

Me, too.

So let’s resume the Sunday caption contest next week.

In the meantime, be well. Be safe. Hug your loved ones.

RR