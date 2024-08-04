Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
Trump: Make America Great Again
Kamala: Don’t worry, I will.
(Congratulations, Christopher Patnoe.)
Runner-up:
T: “Vote for me you’ll never have to vote again.”
K: “Vote for him and you’ll never get to vote again.”
(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)
This isn't the pushover I thought it would be.
I've got a sinking feeling ...