Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“Could I borrow your blindfold? I can’t stand watching this anymore!”

(Congratulations, Rose.)

Runners-up:

“Do you think they’d take us seriously if we were men?”

(Congratulations, Robin Schachat.)

“After the Trump administration ends, do you think we will get our old jobs back?”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

“Don’t look now, but your foundation is cracking...”

(Congratulations, Anybody’s Guess.)

“Justice? Just-ICE is an oxymoron; Trump is just a moron.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann.)

“At least you don’t have to see the sh*t show.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz.)

“Being a trad woman is such a downer. They put you on a pedestal and then forget you exist.”

(Congratulations, As Time Goes By.)

“Welcome to our meeting of Trump rape survivors.”

(Congratulations, Kimberly J.)

Share