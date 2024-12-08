Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“Ooh, January makes me shiver

With every tweet that he delivers

Bad news on the doorstep

It’s hard to take just one more step

I can’t remember if we cried

As we sank beneath his tome of lies

But something touched us deep inside

The day the constitution died

And, he’ll be singing

Bye bye …..”

(Congratulations, Eamonn).

Runners up:

“This is the winner of our discontent.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop).

“I guess we’re switching to the Ghoulian calendar on January 20…”

(Congratulations, James Johnson).

“Funny how we measure time. Setting the clocks back an hour fuels a national outrage. Setting the country back a century barely registers.”

(Congratulations, HarryBS).

“We've got to take the path of MOST RESISTANCE.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney).

“And on the 20th day democracy falls off the cliff.”

(Congratulations, Iris Susan Blumenthal).

“Let’s hope it’s a leap year.”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer).

"If only we could find the De -escalator.”

(Congratulations, Laurie Blair.

