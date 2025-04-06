Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Is this what they mean by artificial intelligence?”

(Congratulations, Benjamin Knopp.)

Runners-up:

“I miss Dan Quayle.”

(Congratulations, Sharon Miebs.)

“Meritocracy? More like Idiocracy!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

“I’d like one of them to point out Yemen on a map. I’ll wait.”

(Congratulations, Nate.)

“The only thing ‘smart’ here is their phones.”

(Congratulations, xaxnar.)

“Maybe they confused Signal with a dating app?”

(Congratulations, Sioux Fleming.)

“Of all the possible paths, they took the psychopath.”

(Congratulations, Michael Green.)

“Dan Quayle had a lot more Character than Trumpets Clowns!”

(Congratulations, Citizen J.)

“Dumb, dumber, dumbest!”

(Congratulations, Isiah Smith.)

“I guess I’m glad I texted STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.”

(Congratulations, Rita Fuller.)

“Hey, it’s the 3 Trumpiteers.”

(Congratulations, Keith Olson.)

