Friends,

Last week’s winner:

“History is made by those who refuse to stay in their seats.”

(Congratulations, John F. M. O’Sullivan O’Shea).

Runners up:

“To democracy, and beyond!”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz).

“We walk in afraid and alone. We walk out strong together.”

(Congratulations, Catherine Alder).

“Cool machine! Runs on We The People power!!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie).

“Trump thought Minnesota was a soft drink.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins).

“Love this Good Trouble Machine!”

(Congratulations, Cindy Froggatt).

“Honey, we unshrunk ourselves!”

(Congratulations, Dave Taylor).

“What I do really DOES matter!”

(Congratulations, Roger Fletcher).

“One small step for man, one huge step for democracy!”

(Congratulations, Julie Kuhn).

“WE, ‘Ordinary Americans,’ are being revealed as the Social Giants WE have always been! And WE are formidable!”

(Congratulations, Linda).

