Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

**

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

Trump: “Quiet, piggy!”

Mamdani: “Quiet yourself, pedo!”

(Congratulations, Michael Handley.)

Runners-up:

Trump: “PINKO!”

Mamdani: “ORANGEO!”

(Congratulations, Rachel B.)

Trump: “You’re a communist!”

Mamdani: “Oh, yeah? You’ve got baby hands!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco.)

Mamdani: “I’m really popular.”

Trump: “I’m not popular, but I want to be popular. If the people who like you like me, then I will be more popular. So I will be very nice to you so that I can be popular too.”

Mamdani: “Whatever makes you happy!” (With a big smile)

(Congratulations, BayAreaGuy.)

Mamdani: “If you ambush me like Zelensky, you will never receive a building permit in the City of New York again.”

(Congratulations, Angela.)

Mamdani: “You’re not a real Christian!”

Trump: “And YOU’RE not a real Christian!... Oh, wait...”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

Trump: “You’re the worst thing to ever happen to New York!”

Mamdani: “No, YOU’RE the worst thing to ever happen to New York!!”

(Congratulations, Adam Laurie.)

Trump: “Are you sure you are a legal American citizen and not some traitorous foreigner?”

Mamdani: “Are you sure you’re a natural blond weighing less than 200lbs, who has actually read the US Constitution?”

(Congratulations, Cathy Thompson.)

