Last week’s winner:

“Is that the Axis of Evil?”

(Congratulations, Robert Rome.)

Runners-up:

“Is Mars still available for the rest of us?”

(Congratulations, Donna Maurillo.)

“Did you say Monroe Doctrine or Moron Doctrine?”

(Congratulations, Ruth Birch.)

“Which one is Eurasia, which one is East Asia, and which one is Oceania?”

(Congratulations, DZK.)

“But what about the Epstein files?”

(Congratulations, Anne wood.)

“And exactly HOW is this ‘America First’?”

(Congratulations, Jenn Borgesen.)

“Am I still an American?”

(Congratulations, Felix.)

“Why is Trump’s peninsula smaller than Putin’s?”

(Congratulations, Marc Chikinda.)

“Does this make me a Trump?”

(Congratulations, edna f.)

“Does this mean the world is flat?”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider.)

